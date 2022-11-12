Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Sempra from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.40.
Sempra Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE SRE traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.65. 1,191,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.60. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47.
Sempra Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 436.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 149,486 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sempra by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.