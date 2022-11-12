Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,757,600 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 2,303,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,576.0 days.

SCTBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 85 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

SCTBF stock remained flat at $6.48 during trading on Friday. Securitas AB has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56.

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

