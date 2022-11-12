Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the October 15th total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Secoo Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SECO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,882. Secoo has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.
Secoo Company Profile
