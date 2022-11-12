Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the October 15th total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Secoo Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SECO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,882. Secoo has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

