SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,100,000 after acquiring an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,065,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 827,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,646,000 after acquiring an additional 186,032 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $34.42 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Silvergate Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

