SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in PPL by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $244,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PPL by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.