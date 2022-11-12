SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in PPL by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $244,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PPL by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PPL Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
