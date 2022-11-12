SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $102.43 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $3.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.