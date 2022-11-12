SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the October 15th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.87% of SciSparc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPRC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.06. 463,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,900. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. SciSparc has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

