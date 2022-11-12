SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $15.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Craig Hallum raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

SciPlay stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 102.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

