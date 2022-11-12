Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $66.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.47.

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.2 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $55.26.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock valued at $190,979,619 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

