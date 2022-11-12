Schiavi & Co LLC Acquires New Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Schiavi & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. E.W. Scripps makes up 0.2% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 462,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,416. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps bought 101,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $1,244,671.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,652.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps bought 101,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $1,244,671.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,652.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $922,621.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

E.W. Scripps Profile

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.