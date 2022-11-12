Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($6.50) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHA. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.80) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 5th. DZ Bank set a €6.50 ($6.50) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.60 ($6.60) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.00) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.20 ($5.20) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of SHA opened at €6.52 ($6.52) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($11.30) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($16.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.41.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

