ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of ScanSource stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,359. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $782.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $962.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in ScanSource by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 53.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 334,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 116,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 19.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 103,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,222,000 after purchasing an additional 81,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

