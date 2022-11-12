ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource Price Performance

Shares of SCSC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 94,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,359. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $782.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $962.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 21.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ScanSource by 97.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,222,000 after acquiring an additional 81,055 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.