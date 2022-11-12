Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sangoma Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SANG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 1,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The company has a market cap of $104.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $22.21.
Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 49.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.
