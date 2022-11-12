Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SANG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 1,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The company has a market cap of $104.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $22.21.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 49.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,080,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,211,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 202,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

