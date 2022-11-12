Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,883 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 59.5% during the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.8% during the second quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 26,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 814,598 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $134,442,000 after purchasing an additional 64,611 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.73. 7,382,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,321,007. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $309.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.15. The stock has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.09, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,391. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

