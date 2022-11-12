Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.50–$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance
RCL stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. 5,152,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
