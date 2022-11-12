Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.50–$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. 5,152,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805,025. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $90.55.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.