Royal Bank of Canada Trims Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Target Price to C$26.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.56. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97. The firm has a market cap of C$810.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$251.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.2200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.