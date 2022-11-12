Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $17.73 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 8.0% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after buying an additional 468,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 18.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.68. The company had a trading volume of 274,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,361. The company has a market capitalization of $326.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,486 shares of company stock worth $117,126,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

