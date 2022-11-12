RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Specialty Finance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 17.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Specialty Finance alerts:

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of RSF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Specialty Finance

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.