River Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after buying an additional 706,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

NYSE:IBM opened at $143.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 104.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

