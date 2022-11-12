River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $920,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $226.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.50 and a 200-day moving average of $198.42. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

