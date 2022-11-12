River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 68.4% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 79.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 12.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

