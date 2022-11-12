River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $138.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.