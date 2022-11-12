River Oaks Capital LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

River Oaks Capital LLC lessened its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up about 2.9% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.76. 379,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,199. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

