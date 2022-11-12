River Oaks Capital LLC Increases Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

River Oaks Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Byline Bancorp makes up approximately 1.9% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 84.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 108,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 57,201.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. 60,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,751. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $864.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BY shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

