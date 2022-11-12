River Oaks Capital LLC Buys 20,535 Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

River Oaks Capital LLC raised its position in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in USCB Financial were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USCB. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the first quarter worth about $5,782,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 107.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 110,853 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in USCB Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in USCB Financial by 97.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in USCB Financial by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

USCB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

About USCB Financial

Shares of USCB Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. 34,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

(Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.