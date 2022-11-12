River & Mercantile LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

River & Mercantile LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 5.3% of River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 605,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $590,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,533. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.