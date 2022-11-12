Reviewing Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Capstone Mining and Andritz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 Andritz 0 1 4 0 2.80

Capstone Mining currently has a consensus target price of $7.94, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Andritz has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 437.05%. Given Capstone Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than Andritz.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Mining 16.06% 4.52% 2.65% Andritz 5.27% 22.50% 4.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Mining and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Capstone Mining and Andritz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Mining $794.80 million 0.00 $226.83 million $0.34 N/A Andritz $7.65 billion 0.75 $385.10 million N/A N/A

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Capstone Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Andritz beats Capstone Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 100% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was formerly known as Capstone Gold Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Mining Corp. in February 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products and welding systems, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. In addition, it serves to carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and solution for automotive industries. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

