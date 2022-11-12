Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 916.9% from the October 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNLSY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Renault from €34.00 ($34.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Renault from €28.00 ($28.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.97.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Performance

RNLSY stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. 87,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,913. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.