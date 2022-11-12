Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €33.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.00) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.00) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.00) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €32.53 ($32.53) on Tuesday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($73.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($100.70). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.40.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.