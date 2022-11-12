Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.40.

Several research analysts have commented on RS shares. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 6.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $2,207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS opened at $194.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.14. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.69 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

