Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 920.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Trading Down 0.7 %

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,563. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

