Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Immunovant (IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/8/2022 – Immunovant had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2022 – Immunovant had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2022 – Immunovant had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Immunovant had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2022 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2022 – Immunovant was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.
Immunovant Stock Down 3.1 %
Immunovant stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 978,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,656. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.21. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant
In other Immunovant news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,894 shares of company stock worth $178,229 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
