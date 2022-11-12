Realty Income (NYSE:O) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.
Shares of O stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
