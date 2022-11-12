Realty Income (NYSE:O) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of O stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

