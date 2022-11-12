Raymond James Cuts Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target to $9.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $5.98. 1,108,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $570.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.