Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Down 53.7% in October

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the October 15th total of 120,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.3 %

RAVE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 50,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%.

RAVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

In related news, CEO Brandon Solano purchased 24,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,230.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

