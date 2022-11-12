Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $69.91 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $69.91 million and $6.30 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.12 or 0.01695860 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008032 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00035246 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00045660 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000519 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.74 or 0.01782824 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

