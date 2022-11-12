Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

RLGT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.77. 157,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,778. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $285.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

