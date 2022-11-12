QUINT (QUINT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Billion

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $310,795.72 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00008621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

