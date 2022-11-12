Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGX. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 419,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

