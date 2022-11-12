Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,400 shares, an increase of 392.4% from the October 15th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 34.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanergy Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNGY. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanergy Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,243,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanergy Systems in the second quarter worth $76,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Quanergy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Quanergy Systems in the first quarter worth about $184,000. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanergy Systems Price Performance

Shares of QNGY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,938,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.19. Quanergy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Quanergy Systems Company Profile

Quanergy Systems ( NYSE:QNGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter.

Quanergy Systems, Inc develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications.

