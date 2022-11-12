Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 31.3% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Qtum has a total market cap of $217.78 million and approximately $28.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00012396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.10 or 0.07512480 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00032995 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00079000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022779 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,409,118 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.