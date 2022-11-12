Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 1,748 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,345,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

