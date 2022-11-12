Qtron Investments LLC Has $978,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after buying an additional 1,456,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,019,000 after buying an additional 1,447,925 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $76.68. 3,165,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,000. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average of $87.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

