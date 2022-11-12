Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $32,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $295.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.27. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.73 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

