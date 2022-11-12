Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after buying an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.51 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

