Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $356,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $97.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $248.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

