Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $332,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $53.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.