Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 23.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,994,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on THO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Benchmark lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Activity

THOR Industries Stock Up 6.8 %

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.70. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $115.47.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.