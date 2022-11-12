Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.45. 76,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,663. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.83.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

